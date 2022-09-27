Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 26,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,919,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.56. The stock has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

