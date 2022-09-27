Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Advantest Trading Down 1.0 %

ATEYY stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 86,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,339. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Advantest has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

