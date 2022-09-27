Adya (CVE:ADYA) Trading 50% Higher

Shares of Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Rating) traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.65.

Adya Inc provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid calling cards; business services; long distance services; voice-over-internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; casual calling access codes; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; subscriptions services; and telehop business and wholesale services.

