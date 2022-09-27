Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Trading Up 3%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) shares were up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.22 and last traded at C$5.22. Approximately 2,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aeterna Zentaris to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.12. The firm has a market cap of C$25.35 million and a PE ratio of -51.18.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

