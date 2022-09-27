Ag Growth International Inc. (AGGZF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, September 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1112 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGGZF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Articles

