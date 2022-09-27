Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 1,033.3% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Agile Growth Price Performance

AGGRU stock remained flat at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Agile Growth has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGGRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at $1,556,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000.

Agile Growth Company Profile

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

