Akumin (TSE:AKU) Trading Down 7.3%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.30. 25,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 27,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.
Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of Akumin in a report on Monday, August 15th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 564.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$205.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03.
Akumin Company Profile
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.
