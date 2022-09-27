Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 on October 14th

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

ARE opened at $139.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.52. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

