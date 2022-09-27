Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$54.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

