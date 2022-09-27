Alium Finance (ALM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $57,872.00

Alium Finance (ALM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Alium Finance has a market cap of $22,042.30 and $57,872.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alium Finance has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Alium Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00013413 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134097 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.01814738 BTC.
Alium Finance Profile
Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Alium Finance Coin Trading
