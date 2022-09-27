Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALIZY. Societe Generale cut shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Allianz has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $26.52.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.36 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

