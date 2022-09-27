AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 11.9% Lower This Week

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $32,424.07 and approximately $21.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00033246 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000353 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AllSafe is an online community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts from all around the world investing time, talent and wealth and open to anyone willing to make a positive impact on the future of finance and technology. AllSafe is organized within the body of AllSafe Foundation which controls the project funds and intellectual property. In line with the nature of open-source / open-community projects, the foundation has a passive role as a resources host. Official day-to-day duties are carried out by select individuals within the community where all activities are open for community assessment and key decisions are determined by public voting. The objective of our project is managing AllSafe coin as a sustainable financial instrument. This goal relies on the work of talented individuals keeping AllSafe in a position of soundness and active development, as well as the advancement of crypto industry as a whole. The success is achieved with people trusting the underlying technology and market strength, which defines our main focus. The official Allsafe ticker is “ASAFE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “ASAFE2” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

