ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Up 240.0% in September

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REIT traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.84. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from ALPS Active REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

