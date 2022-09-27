Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Short Interest Update

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset Capital Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAX remained flat at $9.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,063. Alset Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91.

Alset Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

