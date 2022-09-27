American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Raised by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,011. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

