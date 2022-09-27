American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after acquiring an additional 112,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.48. 67,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,112. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.68. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $218.13 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

