American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of AVD stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Vanguard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,507 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Vanguard by 42.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 640,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.