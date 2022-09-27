American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $41,938,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:AWK traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.13. 9,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,978. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

