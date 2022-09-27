Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.09%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

