Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Trading Up 0.6%

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.20. 83,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 111,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 371.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter.

