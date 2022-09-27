ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives $13.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ams-OSRAM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ams-OSRAM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.54. ams-OSRAM has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

