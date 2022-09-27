Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 3.3% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.13. The company had a trading volume of 71,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,256. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

