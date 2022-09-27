Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR):

9/22/2022 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/7/2022 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/19/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/16/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/10/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $63.00.

8/5/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $70.00.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,201. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 575,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,508,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,240,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 32.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 83,414 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

