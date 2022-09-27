Analysts Set boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Price Target at $77.00

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHHOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

boohoo group Price Performance

BHHOF opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

