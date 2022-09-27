Analysts Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) PT at $24.97

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.