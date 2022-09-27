Analysts Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) PT at $164.86

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $165.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

