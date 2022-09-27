Analyzing AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) & Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Mynaric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million 104.61 -$18.97 million ($0.26) -27.27 Mynaric $2.79 million 38.09 -$53.80 million N/A N/A

AST SpaceMobile has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile -68.97% -15.52% -12.21% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AST SpaceMobile and Mynaric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mynaric 0 0 2 0 3.00

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 323.13%. Mynaric has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 431.91%. Given Mynaric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mynaric is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Mynaric shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, and the ground. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Gilching, Germany.

