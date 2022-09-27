Anchor Neural World Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. Anchor Neural World has a total market cap of $0.00 and $85,317.00 worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.13 or 0.01828554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00253514 BTC.

The official website for Anchor Neural World is anw.foundation. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation. Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token”

