Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 443,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 49,987,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.20. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.22%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

