Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

NASDAQ APOG traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. 366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,147. The company has a market capitalization of $839.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 49.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

