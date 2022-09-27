AppSwarm, Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AppSwarm, Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,200 shares, an increase of 279.2% from the August 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,998,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AppSwarm Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRM remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,871. AppSwarm has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

AppSwarm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

AppSwarm, Corp. develops mobile applications and technology. It operates through IAD Services and Media Play App Development divisions. The company provides IAD services which focuses on development and launching of software platforms and mobile apps for the business and consumer business sectors; and develops and publishes mobile-app products in gaming and entertainment, as well as in-house project development.

