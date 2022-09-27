AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up approximately 2.7% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,580. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $135.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.31%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

