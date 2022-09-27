Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $283,000.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $274,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $233,176.68.

On Monday, September 19th, Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $439,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80.

NYSE:ACHR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,627. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after buying an additional 6,570,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $16,234,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,270,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

