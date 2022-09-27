Argan (NYSE:AGX) Price Target Lowered to €87.00 at Barclays

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Argan from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of AGX opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.54. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32.

Argan Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the second quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth $109,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also

