Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAN. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.84.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Price Performance

ASAN opened at $20.45 on Friday. Asana has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.