Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading 9.6% Higher

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.41. 13,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,029,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.84.

Asana Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07.

Insider Activity

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 over the last 90 days. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in Asana by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

