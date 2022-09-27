Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 213,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.75 ($19.13) to €17.20 ($17.55) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.

Shares of ARZGY traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 630,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,482. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

