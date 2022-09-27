Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.50

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 555703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Investec downgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,275.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

