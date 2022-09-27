Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Purchases 100,000 Shares

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,581,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 311,733 shares of Astrotech stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $140,279.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 454,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Astrotech Co. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Astrotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

