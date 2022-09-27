ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Trading Down 0.2%

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.60 and last traded at $26.63. Approximately 1,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPY. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $259,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF by 2,085.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.