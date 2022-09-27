Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 133 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,275,000 after acquiring an additional 626,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,211,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,804,000 after buying an additional 791,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,716,000 after buying an additional 358,908 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

