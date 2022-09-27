Atlas Private Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 571,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 924,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,287,000 after buying an additional 343,489 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 28,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 66,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.72.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,544,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

