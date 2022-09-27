Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 436.7% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 143,567 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY remained flat at $81.04 on Tuesday. 219,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,592. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.78.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

