Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $621,000 Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,851,000 after acquiring an additional 185,312 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,165 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AIA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.38. 308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,150. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

