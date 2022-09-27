Atlas Private Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,023,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.43. 57,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.97 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.