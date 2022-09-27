Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 2,450 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $151.83. The stock had a trading volume of 338,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,924. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

