Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 767 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,426 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. 337,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

