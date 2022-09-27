Atlas Private Wealth Management Takes $495,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,986.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,094,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974,624 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 86,232.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,985,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 625,337 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,517,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IGF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.42. 151,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,126. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56.

