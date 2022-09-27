Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 12029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Aurania Resources Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$28.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.65.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

