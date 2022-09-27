Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Dempze Nancy E’s 2nd Largest Position

Dempze Nancy E reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 4.0% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,196 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,690. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.45 and a 200-day moving average of $226.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

